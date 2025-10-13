PM Shehbaz Sharif meets US President Donald Trump and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, on sidelines of Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit on October 13, 2025. — PID/Screengrab/Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in multiple high-level discussions with international leaders at the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit on Monday, reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering commitment to regional stability and its steadfast support for the Palestinian people.

He held a meeting with President Trump before the latter and Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi co-chaired the high-level summit today.

PM Shehbaz also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the summit. Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also joined the conversation, reflecting the spirit of regional unity and shared commitment to peace.

President Abbas expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its consistent support of the Palestinian people and its steadfast advocacy on political and diplomatic fronts.

They lauded the historic and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Palestine, describing them as a source of pride for both nations and their peoples, said a statement.

PM Shehbaz paid tribute to the brave people of Gaza for their courage and endurance in the face of immense hardship over the years.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire in Gaza, calling it a vital step toward lasting peace and the future development of the Palestinian people.

In a significant trilateral interaction, Prime Minister Shehbaz also met with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, with all three leaders expressing satisfaction over the recent ceasefire in Gaza.

The meeting marked a rare moment of convergence between the two Caucasus nations and underscored the broader international commitment to de-escalation in the Middle East.

The prime minister also held bilateral discussions with prominent global leaders, including King Abdullah II of Jordan, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spanish MP Pedro Sanchez, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

During these meetings, PM Shehbaz emphasised the urgent need for coordinated international efforts to restore peace in the region.

He highlighted Pakistan's consistent stance on the Palestinian issue, reaffirming Islamabad's unwavering diplomatic and moral support for the Palestinian people.

"Our position is rooted in justice and humanity," said the premier.

"Pakistan will continue to stand by the Palestinian cause and support all peaceful initiatives aimed at ending violence and ensuring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

"The meetings also included discussions on broader regional stability, strengthening multilateral cooperation, and promoting dialogue to resolve long-standing conflicts.

The Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, also being referred to as the Gaza peace accords signing ceremony, marks the culmination of intensive diplomatic efforts launched last month on the sidelines of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Pakistan, alongside Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Indonesia, and Turkiye, actively participated in those engagements aimed at securing a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

The Egyptian foreign ministry had said that a "document ending the war in the Gaza Strip" was expected to be signed during the "historic" gathering.

Hamas did not represent at the summit, though Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas attended the event.