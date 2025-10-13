Newly elected KP CM Sohail Afridi (centre) pictured during KP Assembly session on October 13, 2025. — X/@BarristerGohar

PESHAWAR: After reiterating his loyalty to incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi slammed the federal government in his maiden speech on Monday which stressed the need to review the country's policy towards Afghanistan.

Speaking during a KP Assembly session, after being elected the new leader of the house following Ali Amin Gandapur's resignation, Afridi called for tribal elders and representatives to be taken into confidence to solve the issue of terrorism.

The KP CM-elect today secured 90 votes, whereas Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) Maulana Lutfur Rehman, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Sardar Shahjehan Yousaf and Pakistan People's Party's (PPP) Arbab Zarak Khan got no votes at all as their members staged a walkout from the session.

His election faces uncertainty and doubts after KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi rejected Gandapur's resignation due to concerns over signature's authenticity — something Gandapur has contested and has claimed that his signatures were authentic.

Speaking during the assembly, newly-elected CM Afridi addressed the issue of terrorism as KP has faced the brunt of incidents along with Balochistan, and said that where there is terrorism, the solution is to take the elders of that area into confidence.

He insisted that the solution to terrorism lies in consultation with the masses and their representatives.

"Where you are saying there is terrorism, take the local representatives, parliamentarians, people and elders into confidence," he said while calling for Pakistan's Afghan policy to be reviewed.

Lamenting that "a mindset" mocked the tribal people when his name was nominated for the office of the CM, Afridi recalled his political career and journey.

"I did not become chief minister through a 'parchi' [chit]. I belong to a middle-class family from the tribal districts. Neither my father, nor my brother, nor my relatives are politicians," Afridi said while thanking PTI founder Imran.

Noting that the tribal population was happy with the decision to nominate and elect him as KP's CM, he said that a campaign was launched against him.

Announcing that he will start taking measures in this regard today, Afridi said: "I am a champion of confrontational politics".

"I have no cars, no bungalow, no money, no greed for a chair [of CM]. The day the leader says no chair, I will kick it."

The young politician further warned that if the PTI founder was moved from Adiala jail without consulting his family and the party, they would paralyse the whole country in protest.

"No one should think that I have come to this position and will deviate from [Imran's] ideology," he said.

Furthermore, reiterating the party's stance on alleged rigging in the February 8, 2024 general elections, Afridi announced to initiate a probe into how their constituencies were stolen from them.