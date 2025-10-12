Bella Hadid’s mom Yolanda takes drastic measures to protect sick daughter

Yolanda Hadid supports daughter Bella through her tough battle against rare illness

Bella Hadid’s mom Yolanda Hadid is trying her best, going above and beyond, to help her daughter through her health struggles.

The 28-year-old supermodel, who is suffering from chronic Lyme disease, has been frequently hospitalised recently and was taken to Germany for a new procedure.

Bella stayed at St. George Hospital near Munich, where she received an invasive therapy to clear out the Lyme bacteria from her body.

Although the treatment reportedly cost more than $100,000 to her family, an insider told Radar Online that her parents are willing to try anything for their daughter’s health.

"Yolanda is a strict parent, but it's in her best interests. Bella going to Germany was most likely Yolanda's idea, and her pushing her to go there for treatment and take time off from work to get better,” said the source.

They continued, “She and the Hadids have a lot of money, so they're open to experimenting and doing treatments in other countries that are not FDA-approved. They go to these insanely expensive doctors, want the best treatment and are willing to pay whatever they need to get it, especially for Bella – Yolanda doesn't want to see her suffer like she did."

Yolanda, 61, has been sharing updates on her daughter’s health while to while, asking her followers to pray for Bella’s speedy recovery.

The former model also shared that she is “determined” to find the best cure for Lyme disease, which would be accessible to all so that others don’t have to suffer in silence.