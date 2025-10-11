VIDEO: Crowds flock to Karachi’s Malir River in search of gold

People can be seen trying to find gold particles from the Malir River in Karachi on October 11, 2025. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

KARACHI: Dozens of residents flocked to the banks of the Malir River near the Korangi Causeway on Saturday after rumours spread that traces of gold were found in the riverbed.

Following the social media posts, several people, including women and children, arrived at the site carrying digging tools, hoping to unearth particles of the precious metal from the riverbed.

Dozens of people can be seen digging pits in different spots along the river, while videos of the search went viral on social media.

It is worth mentioning that the area along the Korangi Causeway is known for being a garbage dumping site and for pollution caused by industrial waste.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any gold has actually been discovered in the area.