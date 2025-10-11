VIDEO: Crowds flock to Karachi’s Malir River in search of gold

KARACHI: Dozens of residents flocked to the banks of the Malir River near the Korangi Causeway on Saturday after rumours spread that traces of gold were found in the riverbed.
Following the social media posts, several people, including women and children, arrived at the site carrying digging tools, hoping to unearth particles of the precious metal from the riverbed.
Dozens of people can be seen digging pits in different spots along the river, while videos of the search went viral on social media.
It is worth mentioning that the area along the Korangi Causeway is known for being a garbage dumping site and for pollution caused by industrial waste.
Authorities have not yet confirmed whether any gold has actually been discovered in the area.
Will not permit anyone to intimidate citizens or businessmen, says home minister
Traffic challans on hold as authorities prepare to launch new faceless e-ticketing
Lt Gen Chaudhry laments that governance gaps in KP were being filled by "blood of security personnel"
Punjab imposes Section 144 for 14 days; Talal Chaudhry accuses TLP of attempting to create unrest and chaos in country
Military says key perpetrators have been brought to justice through successful operations
Sohail Afridi faces multiple criminal cases and is "criminal-minded individual", says Tarar