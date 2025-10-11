Lahore police arrest PTI activist Falak Javed in another case

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed . — Facebook/Falak Javed Pti/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed was on Saturday arrested in another case — this time on charges of attacking Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police personnel in Zaman Park.

The police officials on Saturday approached an anti-terrorism court in Lahore seeking the custody of Javed, who earlier in the day had been sent to jail on remand in two separate cases involving the alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a provincial minister.

The Lahore police apprised the ATC judge that Javed was nominated in an FIR registered at the Race Course police station. Meanwhile, the judge approved the police’s request.

Earlier in the day, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced the activist before the magistrate on expiry of her physical remand. After reviewing case record, the court sent her jail on a 14-day remand.

In September, law enforcement agencies (LEAs) raided an apartment belonging to a prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, leading to the arrest of party worker Falak Javed. The arrest occurred at the upscale Islamabad flat of a top PTI lawyer.