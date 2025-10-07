Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad freed from Israeli detention: DPM Dar

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who was detained by Israeli forces following the interception of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, has been released and is now safely with the Pakistan embassy in Amman, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Tuesday.
This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.
Confirming ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmed's custody in Israel, FO says former lawmaker will be presented before Israeli court
Defence minister accuses Modi govt of stoking tensions to distract from domestic backlash
Flight operations to be expanded to Birmingham and London in next phase
Authorities warn of landslide risks in GB and Azad Kashmir during rainfall
"Maryam Nawaz will provide Punjab's farmers their share of water at all costs", says Azma Bukhari
At least five goats were killed while legs of 15 others were broken, say owners