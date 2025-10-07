 
close
Tuesday October 07, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad freed from Israeli detention: DPM Dar

Former senator is in good health and high spirits, says deputy prime minister

By Web Desk
October 07, 2025
Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad after release from Israeli custody. — X/@MIshaqDar50
Former senator Mushtaq Ahmad after release from Israeli custody. — X/@MIshaqDar50

Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who was detained by Israeli forces following the interception of the Gaza-bound aid flotilla, has been released and is now safely with the Pakistan embassy in Amman, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Tuesday.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.