Ridley Scott weighs in on current state of filming industry: ‘mediocre’

Ridley Scott brutally weighs in on current state of filming industry: ‘mediocre’

Ridley Scott reflected on the changing dynamics of film industry and how it has lost its impact.

Ridley is known for directing critically acclaimed films such as Gladiator and Kingdom of Heaven.

During his appearance at the British Film Institute on Sunday, he addressed the audience about how the filmmaking nowadays has lost its glow.

As per Metro, in conversation with his son, Luke Scott, the Napoleon filmmaker said, "The quantity of movies that are made today, literally globally — millions. Not thousands, millions … and most of it is sh-t."

"I think a lot of films today are saved and made more expensive by digital effects, because what they haven’t got is a great thing on paper first," he explained. "Get it on paper!"

Elsewhere during the discussion, the Alien director was asked if he has a "comfort film" he likes to revisit.

"Well, actually, right now, I’m finding mediocrity — we’re drowning in mediocrity," Scott replied. "And so what I do, it’s a horrible thing, but I’ve started watching my own movies, and actually they’re pretty good! And also, they don’t age."

Sharing his reaction on his latest watch the Black Hawk Down, a film he made in 2001, Ridley said, "How in the hell did I manage to do that?"

Although he criticises the modern filming style, Ridley did acknowledge the people who occasionally make a good film, "It’s like a relief that there’s somebody out there who’s doing a good movie."

Meanwhile, Ridley confirmed that he has completed his next project, the post-apocalyptic sci-fi film, The Dog Stars, with Jacob Elordi, and has started writing a third Gladiator.