Miley Cyrus’ generous gesture and heartfelt message melt fans’ hearts

Miley Cyrus has recently won her fans’ hearts with her generosity and heartfelt note for Downtown Women Centre on October 5.

The Flowers hit-maker, who launched Miley Cyrus Foundation in 2024, first congratulated actress Sheryl Lee Ralph for being recognised as this year’s Voices of Change honouree at the 2025 Every Woman Housed Gala on Sunday.

“Congrats to Shirley Ralph, you truly are the voice of change,” began the 32-year-old in a video clip posted on Instagram.

The Last Song actress said, “It was a year ago that the Miley Cyrus foundation had the honour of announcing our partnership with Downtown Women Centre.”

Recalling her first visit, Miley mentioned, “I and my mother got the opportunity to visit the onsite for the first time and we met everybody there including the incredible staff that make everything possible day to day.”

In the end, the Wrecking Ball singer announced that her foundation is going “to match $75,000 donation to continue our support at DWC”.

Miley’s fans praised the singer for her generous gesture as one wrote, “You’re amazing, thank you!!”

Another remarked, “That's why we love Miley… beautiful person, beautiful soul!”

“Miley Cyrus forever she is a wonderful woman and a great singer and human,” added some other user.

Meanwhile, in her interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the singer opened up on facing backlash throughout her career and how she felt about it.

“I was the first person to maybe ever be cancelled, I guess,” stated Miley as she became a controversial figure in pop culture.