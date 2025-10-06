Mushtaq Ahmad expected to be evacuated in 'next couple of days': FO

Screengrab shows former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan aboard the Gaza-bound vessel, part of the Global Sumud Flotilla. — X@SenatorMushtaq

The Foreign Office said on Monday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is making "tireless efforts" to secure the release of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad, who was detained by Israeli forces during the interception of the Gaza aid flotilla.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, through its embassy in Amman, is working tirelessly to secure the safe evacuation of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan,” read the press release issued by the FO.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hoped that the process for the former lawmaker’s evacuation would be completed in the "next couple of days" with the assistance of the Jordanian government.

“With the invaluable assistance of the Jordanian government, we are hopeful that the process can be successfully concluded within the next couple of days,” the FO added.

“We are deeply grateful to the brotherly government of Jordan for their exemplary cooperation and generous support.”

Earlier on Sunday, the FO said that Pakistan was actively engaged with international partners to ensure the safety and repatriation of its citizens.

"Through the diplomatic channels of a friendly European country, we have confirmed that former senator Mushtaq Ahmed is in the custody of the Israeli occupying forces and is safe and in good health," read the press statement.

It further added that Pakistan authorities were told that the ex-senator will be presented before a court and, upon the issuance of deportation orders, his repatriation will be facilitated on a "fast-track basis."

Ahmed was detained by Israeli forces while taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla on October 2, whose multiple vessels were carrying aid to the war-torn territory currently under Israeli blockade.

The ex-senator, who was leading a five-member Pakistani delegation, joined the flotilla alongside international activists and humanitarian aid groups.

However, the Israeli military intercepted more than 40 flotilla vessels, some 42.5 nautical miles (79 km) from Gaza and detained more than 450 activists aboard the vessels.

Tel Aviv has since faced widespread criticism from countries around the world.