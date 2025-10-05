Four militants killed 'in clash with locals' in Balochistan

Representational image of police tape at an incident site. — Unsplash/File

Four terrorists affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan were killed in an armed clash with a local tribe in the Korki area of Balochistan, security sources said on Sunday.

The confrontation began after militants from Fitna al-Hindustan launched an attack on residents in the area, prompting a retaliatory response from the local tribesmen, according to the sources.

As a result, four terrorists were killed and a citizen belonging to the local tribesman was martyred during the exchange of fire, the security sources noted, adding that two Fitna al-Hindustan militants were also injured in the clashes.

The sources further added that despite repeated requests from the local tribes to vacate the area, the militants had refused to leave.

In response to the group’s hostile actions and growing threats, local tribes decided to defend themselves against the Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists, they said.

The recent incident comes a day after security forces gunned down 14 terrorists linked to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan during an operation in the Zehri area of Balochistan's Khuzdar.

The sources added that the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy terrorists, resulting in the killing of at least 14 terrorists, while 20 militants were also injured.

Pakistan has witnessed an alarming 46% surge in overall violence in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, as per the latest statistics issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS).

The country reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries, including civilians, security personnel, and terrorists, in a total of 329 incidents of violence, which also included terror attacks and counter-terror operations.

The CRSS report highlights that by Q3, the ongoing year has proven nearly as deadly as all of 2024, with 2,414 fatalities recorded compared to the entire tally of 2024, which reported 2,546 deaths in total.

Out of the total 901 fatalities in Q3, 516 (57%) were those of the outlaws, whereas there were 385 civilian and military martyrdoms.

Further breakdown reveals that civilian deaths stood at 219 (24%), whereas 166 (18%) security personnel embraced martyrdom.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan — both of which share a porous border with neighbouring Afghanistan — faced the brunt of the terrorism incidents, accounting for more than 96% of the total violence across the country.

KP was the worst-hit region, suffering nearly 71% (638) of the total violence-linked fatalities, and over 67% (221) of the incidents of violence, followed by Balochistan, with over 25% fatalities (230) and incidents (85).

Comparing the Q3 statistics with Q2 (616 fatalities), the report pointed out that KP and Balochistan reported the highest increase in casualties, with 64% (from 390 to 638 fatalities) and 21% (from 190 to 230) surge, respectively.