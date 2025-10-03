State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry speaks during a media talk in Islamabad, October 3, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry on Friday apologised for the police raid on Islamabad's National Press Club (NPC) the previous day and pledged to take measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Islamabad police stormed the NPC on Thursday during a protest organised by the Awami Action Committee.

Police manhandled journalists who began documenting the events with photos and videos. Visuals showed police personnel snatching journalists' cameras and mobile phones.

At a media talk in Islamabad, Chaudhry assured the media fraternity that the government will implement all the demands put forward by the journalists.

"We will address the issue in accordance with the guidelines of the press club and journalist organisations to ensure that such incidents do not happen again," he said.

The assault on the NPC triggered widespread condemnation, with journalist organisations issuing a joint statement describing it as an attack on press freedom and part of a wider campaign against journalists.

In his media talk, the state minister for interior affairs expressed solidarity with the media over the incident, which he described as "deeply regrettable".

"On my arrival at the press club yesterday, I assured the journalist community that we stand by you," he told reporters.

He added: "I not only condemned the incident but also expressed my personal solidarity with the media fraternity."

Chaudhry also reiterated that all demands put forward by the NPC leadership would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The government was committed to ensuring justice, he said, adding that immediate steps had already been taken in consultation with NPC leadership, including directions for accountability of those responsible.

Chaudhry said the Interior Ministry and law enforcement agencies were in constant contact with NPC leadership and would continue to extend full cooperation.

Earlier, journalists staged a walkout from the National Assembly proceedings in protest over Thursday's incident at the press club.