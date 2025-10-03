Seven Indian-sponsored terrorists killed in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

At least seven Indian sponsored terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Sherani district of Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Friday.
According to the military’s media wing, the IBO was conducted on October 1 on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij or the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, seven Indian-sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR added.
“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the communique further said.
Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored terrorists found in the area, according to the military's media wing. “The security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country, and reaffirm the nation’s unwavering resolve to bring the perpetrators of terrorism to justice,” it added.
