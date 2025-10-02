Heartbreaking call leaves Cat Deeley in tears amid separation from Patrick Kielty

A man experiencing early dementia symptoms left Cat and co-host Ben Shephard shaken

Cat Deeley was visibly moved during an emotional segment on This Morning, as a heart-wrenching phone call from a man experiencing early dementia symptoms left her and co-host Ben Shephard shaken.

The presenters had opened up the phone lines on the ITV show, encouraging viewers to share their concerns or personal experiences related to dementia.

During the live call-in, a caller named Collin broke down while sharing his fears about his deteriorating memory and the uncertainty surrounding his diagnosis.

Colin said during the phone in: 'I am going through the procedures of being diagnosed with dementia, and I have been the memory clinic, and now they ae saying I have got to see a consultant to get a proper diagnosis.'

Getting emotional, he continued: 'I just wanted to know what happens afterwards because I have got family and I am worried about forgetting things which I have started to do already.'

He shared that although he still recognises his children, he's begun having troubles recalling their names when they are with him.

Cat, 48, appeared deeply affected by his story. She looked down, blinking back tears as the emotional call ended.

Before hanging up, Colin apologetically added, 'Sorry if he wasted their time.'

The heartbreaking moment came shortly after another moving segment on the show, during which Cat became emotional while speaking with a mother enduring heartbreaking abuse from her teenage daughter.

For those unfamiliar, Cat recently confirmed her separation from fellow TV star Patrick Kielty, 54, after 12 years of marriage.