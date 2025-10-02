PM Shehbaz Sharif offers talks as AJK protests turn deadly

Awami Action Committee (AAC) activists shout slogans during a demonstration in Muzaffarabad on October 1, 2025.— AFP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed concern over the unfortunate incidents that occurred during recent protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and directed a transparent investigation into the matter.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the prime minister instructed that immediate assistance be provided to the affected families. He noted that while peaceful protest is a constitutional and democratic right, demonstrators should avoid actions that disrupt public order.

“Government is always ready to resolve the issues of its Kashmiri brothers,” he assured.

At least six civilians and three police personnel were killed during demonstrations staged by the Awami Action Committee in AJK.

The AJK government, in a statement, said that nearly 172 police personnel were injured in the protests, with the condition of 12 reported as critical. Around 50 civilians also sustained injuries amid the violent demonstrations.

The PAC has issued a 38-point charter of demands, including ending 12 reserved seats for refugees and rolling back “privileges of the elite”, The News reported.

Taking notice of the situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the protesters to remain peaceful, assuring the resolution of their issues and committing to personally overseeing the negotiation process.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and patience with the protesters, ensuring respect for public sentiments and avoiding any unnecessary harshness.

Premier Shehbaz also expanded the negotiation committee to find a peaceful resolution to the issue and included federal ministers Sardar Yusuf and Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Rana Sanaullah, former AJK president Masood Khan, and Qamar Zaman Kaira in the body.

He instructed the negotiation committee to immediately travel to Muzaffarabad and find an immediate and lasting solution to the issues.

The premier also announced that he would personally oversee the negotiation process upon his return to the country.

The prime minister also appealed to the members and leadership of the Action Committee to cooperate with the government’s negotiation committee, which would submit its recommendations and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister’s Office without delay for immediate resolution of the issues.

'90% demands already accepted'

A day earlier, federal minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry offered negotiations to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) amid ongoing protests.

"90% of demands have already been accepted […] federal ministers stand as guarantors to ensure implementation of these demands," he had said while addressing a press conference along with AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

He explained that two demands required constitutional amendments in Azad Kashmir, including abolishing seats reserved for refugees in the Legislative Assembly and reducing the number of ministers.

Chaudhry argued that there was no need for protest in Azad Kashmir, as the majority of the demands had already been met. He slammed the action committee for taking the protest into a dead end, warning that protests would not deliver results nor provide a solution.

Meanwhile, AJK Premier Haq also renewed the government’s invitation to talks, saying 90% of demands had been resolved and the remaining could also be discussed. He stressed that negotiations were the only civilised way to resolve disputes and insisted there was no benefit to continuing protests.

The prime minister added that the government was ready to resume talks from the point where they had stalled, and cabinet members were present in Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot for the purpose.

He urged the action committee to stop agitation and return to the negotiation table, warning that inciting people through citizens would only push matters towards anarchy.

The Azad Kashmir premier added that the government was willing to consider reducing the privileges of the cabinet if required.