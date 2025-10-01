US government showdown 2025: What's open & closed - Here's how it hits your life?

U.S. shutdown showdown 2025:What's open & closed-Here's how it hits your life?

When the clock hits 12, the US shutdown begins, the first time in six years, as American legislatures continue to face off over federal funding.

Following chaotic discussions in Congress, the Dem and Rep were unable to strike a deal to fund the US government beyond Tuesday, September 30, 2025, which marks the end of the fiscal year in the US.

The Trump administration is now facing a shutdown; it means everyday services such as banking, post, healthcare, and airports will continue working, even though with notable delays and disruptions.

This shutdown is going to impact the lives of millions of Americans, with many on temporary leave, while others are left with no other choice but to continue to work without pay.

US President Donald Trump commented on the shutdown; while speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office, ”So we’d be laying off a lot of people that are going to be very affected. And they’re Democrats, they’re going to be Democrats.”

He further stated that a “lot of good can come down the pause to get rid of a lot of things we didn’t want, and they’d be Democrat things.”

Here’ a rundown of what a US shutdown actually means.

A shutdown is when government agencies across the nation are temporarily shut down.

Under the government shutdown, federal employees considered non-essential are put on leave without pay; that’s commonly known as being furloughed.

Shutdown history

There have been a few shutdowns in US history.

The longest one was 2018-2019 under Donald Trump's first term, which lasted for 35 days.

And about 340,000 federal employees were put on leave in this period.

The current shutdown beginning today is possibly to be prolonged, with US President Donald Trump threatening to go even one step further, laying off permanent employees.

What's still open during a US shutdown?

Some services, which are deemed essential, are to remain open, while the other services may face disruptions or delays.

Social security: Medicare and Medicaid healthcare programs will continue to function.

The largest US food aid programs, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, would continue to operate during a shutdown as funds allow.

US Postal Services: USPS will continue their operations unaffected. Why? because it’s not dependent on the Congress for fund allocation.

Air travel: Although this service remains open, some disruptions can be expected.

More than 13,000 air traffic controllers (ATC) would continue to work without getting paid.

Military personnel: The US military personnel on duty, including those on active guard reserves, will continue to perform their duties.

And most of the veteran benefits and military operations will continue to receive funding amid the shutdown.

Despite this, military and civilian workers might be facing delays in salaries until a funding deal is finally reached.

Agents at the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Coast Guard, and other federal law enforcement agencies would keep doing their duties.

Likewise, immigration and border agencies such as ICE and CBP would continue to perform their operations as normal.

Courts, local, state, and federal—are to remain open.

Yet, federal courts may be forced to shut their operations, which could delay trials and other hearings if the shutdown continues.

What stops when the US government shuts down?

National parks, often seen in the previous shutdowns, are closed; however, it’s uncertain which parks will be open and for how long.

Federal government buildings, such as the US Capitol Hill, White House, and FBI building, would remain closed.

The major tourist attractions, such as the Smithsonian Institution’s museums and National Zoo could be affected by the shutdown if extended.