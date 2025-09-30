Lana Del Rey gives memorable performance of ‘West Coast’ with local band

Lana Del Rey surprised fans with an impromptu performance in Santa Barbara, California.

The Cinnamon Girl singer joined a local band, Fastest Kids in School, for a special rendition of her hit song West Coast.

The official page of the band shared a video of Born to Die hitmaker singing with them on Instagram, alongside a caption, "Super honored @honeymoon joined us on stage at Institution today! Truly a show we’ll never forget!"

In a separate post uploaded by band member Dan Grimes, he revealed how it all happened to be.

"She just happened to be walking by while we were playing her song and motioned to see if we wouldn't mind if she came on stage," he wrote in the comment section. "Of course we obliged and that is when my head exploded. She was just 'out getting some ice cream' she said [heart eye]."

Meanwhile in the post's caption he wrote that it was "a moment I will never forget" and he "still can't believe that just happened."

Earlier this year, Del Rey performed at the Stagecoach Festival, where she debuted her new songs, Stars Fell on Alabama and Henry, Come On.

Up next she is set to perform at Neil Young's Harvest Moon benefit on October 25.

Following this performance her new album Stove (previously titled Lasso and The Right Person Will Stay), after being delayed a couple of times is set to be released by the end of January 2026.