Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji join hands for ‘noble’ cause

Ranbir Kapoor makes headlines following Durga Puja appearance

Ranbir Kapoor recently made headlines with his appearance at the Sarbojanin Durga Puja alongside Ayan Mukerji.

The 43-year-old actor, known for his acclaimed performances in multiple Bollywood films, has taken the internet by storm with his recent appearance.

In viral images, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star looked absolutely stunning in a blue, shimmering kurta paired with white pyjama trousers.

The Rockstar actor was also seen performing religious rituals, joining his hands in front of the Durga Ji’s idol.

In addition, Kapoor posed for photographers along with Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanisha Mukherjee.

Notably, the Tamasha star received a warm welcome from the crowd, shaking hands with fans present at the pandal.

This public appearance came shortly after Kapoor addressed his fans on Instagram on the occasion of his 43rd birthday.

On professional front, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War.

Meanwhile, he also has Ramayana, YRF’s Dhoom 4, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park, and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra 2 in the pipeline.