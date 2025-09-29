Karachi likely to receive rain tomorrow: PMD

Commuters ride on a motorbike along a road during rainfall in Karachi. — AFP/ File

Karachi is expected to receive light rain tomorrow (Tuesday) as a deep depression continues to persist over Indian Gujarat, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) stated on Monday.

The spokesperson for the department said the city may experience intensifying heat today, with temperatures expected to touch 40 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Anjum Nazir noted that the depression may reach the Arabian Sea by October 1, carrying a 50% chance of further intensification before moving westwards towards Oman.

He clarified that the system is not likely to develop into a cyclone and is expected to dissipate into the deep sea after October 4. In the meantime, rain is expected at a few places, including Thatta, Sujawal, Tharparkar and Umerkot, while Karachi may experience post-monsoon showers after a long time.

Nazir said temperatures in Karachi will return to normal in the coming days. However, he cautioned that October is considered among the hottest months for the city and heatwaves with readings above 40°C remain possible.

The Met Office added that sea surface temperatures in the western Arabian Sea are currently below normal, though in the coming years, more cyclones than usual may form. For the present year, officials said, reduced winter rainfall is expected, and severe cold conditions are unlikely.

Karachi saw light rain and patches of drizzle earlier this month on the early morning of September 16.

Light showers were reported from II Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Garden and adjoining localities as commuters made their way to work.

According to the PMD, the rainfall was triggered by moist winds and sea clouds moving in from the Arabian Sea.

From September 8 to 10, heavy rains left large swathes of the city submerged, rivers overflowing, and hundreds of residents displaced.

The Lyari and Malir rivers, along with several smaller streams, had overflowed during the previous spell, inundating low-lying neighbourhoods and prompting emergency rescue operations.

In some of the worst-hit areas, water entered homes, forcing families to take shelter elsewhere. The city also reported multiple deaths from drowning in the overflowing Gadap River.