Buckingham Palace releases statement amid Sarah Ferguson, Andrew restriction

King Charles' office issued a fresh statement amid calls to ban Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson from private royal celebrations, including Christmas.

On September 29, the royal family shared that the monarch assigned Prince Edward to celebrate 200 years of the Stockton and Darlington Railway by paying a visit to County Durham.

The Palace's officials dropped a series of delightful photos from the Duke of Edinburgh's latest engagement on social media.

Sharing the details of the visit, the monarch's spokesperson said, "Last week, the Duke of Edinburgh visited County Durham to mark the 200th anniversary of the first public passenger train journey. This trip of 26 miles led to the birth of the modern railway as we know it today."

"The first public journey on the S&DR took place on 27 September 1825 from Shildon to Stockton, via Darlington. The locomotive ‘Locomotion No. 1’ pulled several waggons of coal and goods, and a carriage called Experiment carrying the world’s first fare-paying passengers to take a journey driven by a steam locomotive."

The Palace shared that Prince Edward travelled on board a replica of Locomotion 1. Notably, he was joined by Sir Tim Laurence, who is serving a role as Chair of the Science Museum Group

The royals toured museum exhibitions celebrating the rail industry and met locals involved with the railway.

It is pertinent to note that Buckingham Palace released a celebratory statement after reports that there are high chances that the King will restrict the Duke and Duchess of York from joining the royal family during Christmas.

The backlash was directed at Andrew and Fergie after the latest email controversy, exposing Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother's sympathies for the convicted sex offender.

However, Sarah Ferguson's spokesperson stated that the Duchess deeply "regrets" her act, and it was done after she faced threats from Epstein.