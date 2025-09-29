Stars spotted at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s dreamy wedding

Selena Gomez's close friend Taylor Swift is also expected to tied the knot soon

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially husband and wife now.

The much-awaited wedding of the year took place on September 27 in Santa Barbara, California in an intimate ceremony attended by the couple’s close friends and family members.

Yesterday, the Calm Down hitmaker shared the dreamy photos of her marriage with the 37-year-old music producer.

Selena looked stunning wearing a white coloured Ralph Lauren gown along with minimal accessories.

On the other hand, Benny opted for an elegant black and white tuxedo for his big day.

Celebrities Who Attended The Wedding:

The joyous occasion was surely attended by the 33-year-old closes pal and international sensation, Taylor Swift.

However, other musicians including Ed Sheeran and Paris Hilton also graced the occasion with their appearance.

As per Vogue, Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars Ashley Park, Martin Short, Paul Rudd and Steve Martin were also there at the wedding showing their love and support to the happy couple.

In fact a few days before the event, Selena told Drew Barrymore that “Marty is due to give a speech,” she said, while adding, “Steve will probably pull out his banjo.”

Besides being present at the occasion, Park also showered her love on the newly wed couple on Instagram by commenting, "Beyond special to witness your very extraordinary love. The most perfect celebration of a beautifully deserving couple and 'wife' looks glorious on you."

David Henrie, Wizards of Waverly Place, also attended so-star Selena wedding.

Others who did couldn’t attend the function, showered love and blessings on the duo through social media.

They were namely Gordon Ramsay, Camila Cabello, Lily Collins, and Amy Schummer.