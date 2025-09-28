With economy stabilising, time to move forward: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaking to overseas Pakistanis in London alongside Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, on September 28, 2025. — Radio Pakistan

LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asserted that the country’s economy is stabilised, saying that the time has come to shift towards sustained progress.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis in London, alongside Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, PM Shehbaz lauded overseas Pakistanis for their valuable contributions towards the country’s economy.

“You are great Pakistanis and are serving the country with your full potential,” he added.

Recalling the uncertain economic condition from three years, PM Shehbaz noted that the country’s economy was on the path of stability.

“Now is the time for economic progress,” said the prime minister.

“We have won the war and inflicted a decisive defeat on the enemy [India],” he declared, adding that Pakistan is now advancing on diplomatic, economic, and military fronts through sincere and coordinated teamwork.

“Every team needs a captain, but if ten players do not play their role, the captain cannot do anything,” he said, emphasising teamwork as the foundation of national progress.

Highlighting Palestine, PM Shehbaz expressed his prayers for peace in Gaza and called for an end to the conflict, noting that more than 64,000 Palestinians had been martyred in Israel’s ongoing onslaught.

He added that Pakistan’s relations with the United States had improved following his constructive meeting with President Trump, which he hoped would further strengthen bilateral ties.

The premier said Pakistan was part of Trump’s efforts to bring peace to Palestine and end oppression against the people of Gaza.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar, in his remarks, said that global forums had acknowledged Pakistan’s strenuous economic efforts.

He pointed out that interest rates had dropped from 22% to 11% and inflation had fallen to 5%. Dar also revealed that an important meeting had taken place between President Trump and Muslim leaders on the Gaza issue, expressing hope for a positive outcome.

Dar recalled that during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, Pakistan had been the world’s 24th largest economy and stressed that the current government had prevented the country from defaulting. He added that the ongoing measures would help the economy further improve.





— With additional input from Radio Pakistan.