Niall Horan grabs massive attention on social media with latest video

Fans appreciate Niall Horan's girlfriend Amelia Woolley's 'patience'

One Direction star Niall Horan’s latest video has been making rounds on the internet.

The 31-year-old was recently spotted attending the 2025 Ryder Cup, where he was caught having a special moment with fans.

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Amelia Woolley also stood right next to him while he had his moment.

A clip has been circulating online featuring the Slow Hands hitmaker chanting and dancing while cheering for team Europe. On the other hand, the crowd could be heard singing out his name loudly.

Fans have reacted to this viral video saying, “there’s so much going on here! And the crowd singing Niall Horan is too much.”

People are praising him for his energy and the love Horan has for his fans. "He's literally the people's princess," wrote one X user.

On the other hand, some are calling Amelia “the most supportive girlfriend”. They are praising her patience while Niall gets crazy with the crowd.

A fan commented on the video, "He really has the most supportive girlfriend who supports him in everything, she loves his passion for golf and loves how silly he can be. the way she smiles at him is so cute."

"Amelia smiling at Niall like that is quite literally everything”, wrote another social media user.

At present, The Town singer is busy working as a coach in The Voice season 28. Meanwhile, he has also started working on his fourth album.