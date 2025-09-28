An ambulance carrying the injured coming to the hospital. — Geo News/File

RAWALPINDI: A blast from explosives left by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Fitna al Khwarij terrorists has martyred three children and injured five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bajaur, the security sources said on Sunday.

The tragic incident, sources added, occurred on September 27 when the children were playing with the explosives left by the outlawed group in the Laghrai area.

The wounded children are being treated at CMH Peshawar under the supervision of Pakistan Army doctors.

The police and relevant agencies, as per the security sources, have surrounded the area and have collected evidence.

The unfortunate incident comes amid the country's ongoing efforts to curb the menace of terrorism.

A day earlier, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that 17 terrorists linked to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij in KP's Lakki Marwat district were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of September 26-27.

The country has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

In August, the incidents surged by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS). The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Recently, Pakistan, China, Iran and Russia have also expressed deep concern over the presence of terrorist organisations operating from Afghanistan, including Al-Qaeda, the banned TTP, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and other similar groups.

The four countries issued a statement after their fourth quadripartite meeting on Afghanistan, convened by Russia on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York on Friday.

They urged the Afghan authorities to take "effective, concrete and verifiable actions" against terrorist outfits, dismantle training camps, cut off financing, and prevent recruitment and access to weapons.