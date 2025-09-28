Karachi traffic snarled as residents protest against alleged illegal police detentions

This undated image shows a massive traffic jam in Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: A large number of citizens staged a sizeable protest demonstration near Abul Hasan Ispahani Road on Sunday, blocking traffic on the Super Highway to condemn what they said were unlawful police arrests.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Mohammad Iqbal Mehsud joined the angry crowd, calling for the immediate release of those allegedly taken away.

The protest choked one of the city’s busiest routes, forcing traffic police to divert vehicles from Punjab Adda towards Faria Chowk.

Police assured the public that any officer found involved in unlawful action would face consequences.

After tense talks, the demonstrators agreed to disperse, and traffic gradually returned to normal.

In August, an infuriated mob in Karachi set fire to at least seven dumper trucks after two siblings were crushed to death by one of the vehicles in a road accident on Rashid Minhas Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The incident took place late in the night between Saturday and Sunday in the metropolis's Federal B Area, where the truck ran over the motorcycle.

The motorcycle was carrying a father, his son, and his daughter at the time of the collision. Following the accident, residents in the area became enraged, setting fire to several dumper trucks.

The dumper driver was arrested on the spot, while 10 suspects involved in the torching of the dumpers were also taken into custody.

Traffic on Rashid Minhas Road was suspended after the incident and diverted from the Sohrab Goth flyover towards the Sharea Pakistan Water Pump.