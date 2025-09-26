Pakistani students allowed to view Cambridge exam answer scripts for first time

KARACHI: The Cambridge Examination Board has, for the first time, introduced a system allowing Pakistani students to access their answer scripts, a step an official said on Friday was designed to promote transparency.
The initiative allows O and A Level students to view their answer scripts online, free of charge. After reviewing them, students may decide whether to apply for scrutiny.
Cambridge Examination Board’s Country Manager for Pakistan, Uzma Yousuf, announced the development during a media interaction at a local hotel in Karachi.
She explained that all Cambridge-affiliated schools in Pakistan have been granted access to the exam copies of their enrolled students.
“Any student wishing to see their answer script may do so by visiting their school. No fees will be charged to either students or schools for this facility. If, after reviewing the copy, a student wishes to apply for scrutiny, they may submit a request.”
Yousuf claimed that, unlike Cambridge, education boards across all provinces of Pakistan do not permit students to view their matriculation or intermediate answer sheets.
Responding to a question, she revealed that Pakistan has the highest number of Cambridge O and A Level students in the world, with enrolments reaching 130,000. The United States stands second, followed by China, India, and Dubai. Currently, around 800 schools in Pakistan are affiliated with Cambridge.
