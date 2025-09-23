Stephen Colbert shares thoughts as 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' show resumes

Jimmy Kimmel's show to go on air again on September 23

Jimmy Kimmel adjournment from his late-night show triggered a rift all across Hollywood.

Many celebrities came forward to lend their support to the TV personality.

For the unversed, Kimmel was suspended from his show for an indefinite period over his oblivious remarks about late Charlie Kirk.

But as per the latest report, Disney has reverted their decision to discontinue the Jimmy Kimmel Live as they have officially declared the resumption of the show with the 57-year-old returning as the host.

His fellow colleagues are extremely happy with the news. One of his close pals, Stephen Colbert, who is widely known to host another late-night show on CBS, shared his thoughts after hearing the good news.

On September 22, the 61-year-old expressed his feelings on the return of Jimmy Kimmel.

Colbert said on his show, "We do, like, 160 of these a year or something, and when I have the chance, it's always nice to start the show with some good news.”

He continued his statement, "Well, just a few hours before we taped this broadcast, we got word that our long national late-nightmare is over, because Disney announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live will return to air on ABC tomorrow, Tuesday night.”

To conclude, he congratulated his fellow colleague and his staff members working for Kimmel’s show.

Jimmy’s renowned programme is set to air again on September 23.