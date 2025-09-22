PTI leader Imran Ismail’s arrest warrant issued

Former Sindh governor Imran Ismail addresses a press conference. — APP/Files

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Monday issued an arrest warrant for former Sindh governor Imran Ismail in a case linked to violence and vandalism during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) 2022 “Azadi March”.

Ismail, who parted ways with the PTI in May 2023, was nominated in a violence case registered at Islamabad’s Barakahu Police Station.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued the warrant and directed that Ismail be arrested and produced before the court.

The warrant was issued after Ismail failed to appear before the court in the case.

In November 2022, the "Azadi March" led by PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, along with other party leaders and supporters, was carried out in several cities in Pakistan. The march ended with Khan’s announcement to dissolve the assemblies.

The PTI began its long march towards the federal capital on October 28, 2022, in an attempt to force the coalition government into early elections.