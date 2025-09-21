Mark Ruffalo defends Jimmy Kimmel's suspension by 'warning' Disney

Jimmy Kimmel banned from late night show for indefinite period

Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension from his late-night show has sparked an outrage all over Hollywood.

The 57-year-old TV host was unexpectedly suspended before the Wednesday’s episode of the show due to his insensitive remarks about Charlie Kirk.

Disney’s ABC has banned Kimmel for an indefinite period, which has caused a problem for the production company as well because many stars are bashing it over sudden decision.

The day this shocking news came out, celebrities namely Ben Stiller, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis and many more took it to their Instagram handles to support Jimmy.

Now, The Hulk famed Mark Ruffalo has also came forward to defend the American comedian as he issued an indifferent warning to Disney.

The 57-year-old Avengers actor warned the company via Threads about their "rapidly dropping stocks".

Reports claim that since the suspension of Kimmel, the company’s stock sunk by 7%.

Mark cautioned Disney saying, “It’s going to go down a lot further if they cancel his show. Disney does not want to be the ones that broke America.”

Work wise, Ruffalo is all set to return as Hulk in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Meanwhile, he also has Now You See Me 3 in the pipeline, slated to release on November 14.