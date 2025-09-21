Sabrina Carpenter comes under fire after latest announcement

Sabrina Carpenter sparked backlash after confirming her Grand Ole Opry debut following SNL hosting debut and Coachella 2026 headlining news.

On Friday, September 19, Opry announced that the two time Grammy award winner is set to perform at the country music's biggest stage on the occasion of the venue's 100th anniversary on October 7 .

However, the pop singer’s upcoming appearance at the home to legendary country stars has raised eyebrows among the devoted fans.

"Ok love her so much but why is she at the opry [laughing emoji]," one user asked.

"I see the vision 100%. she definitely has country influence in her music," another chimed in with a sarcastic take on Carpenter’s Opry gig hot on the heels of the release of her latest album Man’s Best Friend.

A third user lambasted, "The Grand Ole Opry is well and truly gone, this is a disgrace to country music, and to the great institution the Opry once was."

Meanwhile, a fourth supporter explained that including a non-country singer is actually a smart way to promote the genre to a broader audience and not something to be upset about.

"There are many non-country artists who respect the Opry and desire to play there as kind of a ‘bucket list’ item during their careers," they continued, "There’s nothing wrong with letting these artists come and make their debuts."

"Also, allowing super famous people like Sabrina Carpenter helps expand the Opry’s reach and introduces it to a younger generation who may not be familiar with it," the social media user added.

Notably, earlier this year, Carpenter teamed up with Opry mainstay on the fresh country take of hit single Please Please Please for the deluxe edition of her sixth album Short N’ Sweet.