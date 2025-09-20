Canada stuns Black Ferns, reaches Women's Rugby World Cup final 2025

Canada shocked New Zealand by ending their Women’s Rugby World Cup dominance and reaching the final.

Canada defeated New Zealand in a thrilling semifinal match, opening doors for the Women’s Rugby World Cup to now have a new queen.

New Zealand’s eight-year rule as world champion was dismantled by Canada in a spectacular 34-19 semifinal triumph on Friday, September 19, 2025, in Bristol, England.

Canada took an early lead by 24-7 in the first half; captain Alex Tessier scored a vital fifth try for Canada soon after halftime, and the team held on to secure a spot in their second-ever World Cup final.

Canada lost its only other final back in 2014 against England.

England will now play against France in the second semifinal on Saturday, September 20, 2025, in Bristol.

Canada’s forward, led by lock Sophie de Goede, dominated the scrums and lineouts, while their backs, led by scrum-half Justine Pelletier, outclassed the New Zealand defense with smart playmaking.

Canada’s historic win over New Zealand, who are six-time champions of the Women’s Rugby World Cup, marked the third time the Black Ferns have lost in tournament history.

It was the Black Ferns' first World Cup defeat in 11 years and their first loss in a knockout match in over three decades.

New Zealand’s coach Allan Bunting summed up the historic win of Canada, saying, “Canada was impressive, accurate and we weren’t, and that’s the difference.”

While proud Canadian coach Kevin Rouet, who is determined that her girls would clinch the final, said, “I said to the girls to stop crying because we have a job to do in eight days. That’s the mindset. We need to finish the job. I am excited for next weekend. I want it to be next weekend now.”

The final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup will be played next weekend on September 27, 2025, with all eyes now set on the second semi-final being played today, September 20, 2025, between France and England, in Bristol.