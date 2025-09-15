Security forces gun down 31 Indian-proxy terrorists in KP: ISPR

Pakistan Army personnel can be seen in this undated image. — AFP/File

Over 30 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy "Fitna al Khwarij" were killed in two separate operations by security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 13 and 14, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Monday.

According to the military’s media wing, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in Lakki Marwat district on reported presence of militants.

"During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and after an intense fire exchange, 14 Indian-sponsored khwarij were sent to hell", the ISPR said.

The statement added that another intelligence-based operation was carried out in Bannu district, where 17 more terrorists were neutralised by security forces during the ensuing fire exchange.

ISPR further said sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored kharji found in the area, reaffirming that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details