Trump's UK visit goes from Queen Elizabeth's court to Princess Kate

Trump's UK visit goes from Queen Elizabeth's court to Princess Kat

As preparations ramp up for the upcoming State Visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, all eyes are on Princess Kate, who is expected to play a significant and highly visible role in the diplomatic proceedings.

The visit is scheduled for Wednesday, September 17, and marks a notable moment in U.S.-UK relations, particularly as it unfolds under a new monarch's reign.

'The President and First Lady are thrilled that the Princess of Wales will play such a prominent role in their visit,' an insider in the Trump camp revealed to DailyMail.

However, this won't be Trump's first experience with royal protocol. In 2019, he and Melania were received by the late Queen Elizabeth during three-day state visit.

At that time, the Queen hosted a state banquet at Buckingham Palace and led a tour of Westminster Abbey.

The visit, while high profile and ceremonial, also sparked media attention over moments of royal etiquette from handshakes to controversial comments.

In a Fox news interview from Normandy just after the trip to London, Trump called 'Queen an 'incredible lady.'

'I feel I know her very well and she certainly knowns me very well right now, but we have a very good relationship also with the United Kingdom,' he said.

For context, Queen Elizabeth, who ascended the throne in February 1952 after the death of her father, had met with nearly every US President since Harry Truman. .