PM says Pakistan to host SCO summit in 2027

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses a ceremony in Islamabad, September 12, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered relevant authorities to commence preparations as Pakistan will host the next Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in 2027.

The announcement was made after PM Shehbaz performed the groundbreaking of T-Chowk Flyover Project at Islamabad Expressway, terming it a milestone initiative for the residents of the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The total project cost is Rs 1,495 million, with a duration of 150 days. The project officially starts today and is expected to be completed by February 9 next year.

The project is being constructed on existing available land with no need for land acquisition and is financed through self-financing by the CDA.

Addressing the groundbreaking ceremony, the prime minister praised the interior minister, Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, and their teams for initiating such a vital public interest project.

He directed all concerned authorities to ensure the highest standards of quality throughout the construction and emphasized that there should be no compromise on quality while completing the project in the shortest possible time.

The prime minister highlighted that Pakistan will be hosting the next SCO Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, and preparations must begin immediately.

This includes constructing new accommodations and further beautifying Islamabad. In this regard, he mentioned that Tajikistan has gifted saplings, and the CDA and other teams are working on plantation efforts.

PM Shehbaz also stressed that government was also planning to embark upon another public interest project of rail car in the twin cities.

"If it happens (the project completes), it will be a great gift for the residents of the twin cities," he said directing the relevant authorities to begin work on the project without delay.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the project Islamabad Expressway was already completed but it was decided that the formal inauguration will be held once the final segment (T-Chowk Flyover) was done.

He commended the CDA, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak), and other relevant stakeholders for designing the project in a way that no additional land acquisition is required, saving Rs7 billion in the process.

He assured that as per the prime minister's direction, the project will be completed well in time without compromising on its quality.

Earlier, officials briefed PM Shehbaz on the salient features of the project.

It was informed that Islamabad Expressway serves as the main artery of the capital, connecting Rawalpindi, Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and the GT Road, while supporting significant urban development.

The CDA has already made the expressway signal-free from Zero Point to T-Chowk over a stretch of 26km.

Currently, the T-Chowk junction at Rawat, the entry point of Islamabad, remains highly congested and in deteriorating condition, with heavy and light traffic volumes reaching nearly 100,000 vehicles daily.

The new flyover, once completed, will facilitate approximately 41,572 vehicles per day.

The T-Chowk flyover project features a flyover measuring 1.034 kilometres in length and 11.30 metres in width.

Ancillary works such as the installation of street lights and comprehensive horticulture development will also be carried out to enhance the overall functionality and aesthetics of the project.

Special teams have also been assigned to monitor and ensure the quality of the work, as the prime minister reiterated that quality remains a top priority in all national development projects.