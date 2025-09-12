Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, speaks during a UN Security Council session in this undated image. — X/@PakistanUN_NY

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Asim Iftikhar strongly condemned Israel’s strike on Qatar, terming it a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

Speaking at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday, Asim Iftikhar said the attack represented not only an assault on Qatar’s sovereignty but also a threat to international peace and security.

“This reckless and provocative attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, contrary to the fundamental principles of international law, including the UN Charter,” he told the Council.

Asim Iftikhar further added: "At a time when delicate negotiations on Gaza peace deal were progressing towards a possible breakthrough, striking the territory of a principal mediator and those directly involved in negotiations is a deliberate attempt to sabotage diplomacy, derail peace efforts, and prolong the suffering of civilians."

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the strikes on Qatar’s capital Doha but did not explicitly name Israel in its statement, which was supported by all 15 members, including the United States.

In his UNSC address, Iftikhar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Qatar’s mediation role in the Middle East and reiterated Islamabad’s backing of a two-state solution.

He said Israel’s aggression undermined both regional stability and prospects for a just and lasting peace.

"This brazen and illegal assault is not an isolated incident; rather, it is part of a broader and consistent pattern of aggression and violation of international law by Israel.

"Pakistan stands shoulder to shoulder with Qatar," he added, warning that violations of international law and peace must not be ignored.

While speaking on water dispute, Asim Iftikhar also raised concerns over the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), emphasising that water should never be used as a weapon. He underlined that the treaty, in place for more than six decades, remained Pakistan’s lifeline and could not be suspended unilaterally by any party.

Ambassador Ahmad that despite political tensions, the IWT had endured as a framework for cooperation on shared resources. However, he warned that India’s suspension of regular water-flow data sharing had raised concerns that New Delhi could either block water to Pakistan or trigger flooding by releasing large volumes at once.

At a time when devastating floods have again hit Pakistan, the envoy stressed that cooperation over water management was not a choice but a necessity.