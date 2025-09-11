Soldiers patrol at an empty bazaar during a military operation against Taliban militants in the main town of Miramshah in North Waziristan. — AFP/File

Security forces killed 19 terrorists belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwaraj in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 9 and 10, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

According to the military's media wing, three intelligence-based operations were carried out in Mohmand, North Waziristan and Bannu districts.

During the operations, 14 militants were killed in Mohmand, four in North Waziristan, and one in Bannu after intense exchanges of fire, the ISPR statement read.

The press release further said that weapons and ammunition were recovered from terrorists who were involved in numerous terrorist activities in these areas.

"Sanitisation operations are continuing in the surrounding areas to eliminate any remaining militants," ISPR said, reiterating that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eradicating Indian-sponsored terrorism from the country.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in cross-border terror incidents since Taliban rulers returned to Afghanistan in 2021, particularly in the bordering provinces of KP and Balochistan.

The country witnessed a sharp escalation in militant attacks in August, with incidents surging by 74% compared to July, according to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS).

The Islamabad-based think tank recorded 194 fatalities from militant attacks during the month.

Meanwhile, in an alarming disclosure, government officials have disclosed that there are more than 8,000 Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), declared "Fitna al-Khawarij", terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The terrorists, the officials added, have crossed into the country from neighbouring Afghanistan via lesser-known routes through the porous border and are present in Peshawar, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Swat, Shangla and merged districts.

Saying that the militants set up checkpoints on the CPEC Road, DI Khan-Bannu Road and in Tank, the officials said that the terrorists take refuge in the general population and attack security forces.

KP, as per the police report, has witnessed more than 600 terrorism incidents in the first eight months of 2025.

There were 605 terror incidents in the province till August, which resulted in the martyrdom of 138 civilians, while 352 others were left wounded.

Whereas 79 police personnel were martyred and 130 were injured, the report added.