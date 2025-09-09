Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Ejaz Chaudhary (left) and Yasmin Rashid. — APP/Radio Pakistan/File

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday sentenced PTI leaders Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in prison each over the May 9 riots case, while acquitting Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul conducted the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, related to the case of burning the car of a Supreme Court judge at Rahat Bakery Chowk on May 9, 2023.

Similarly, PTI leaders Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and Umar Sarfraz Cheema were also awarded 10 years’ imprisonment each.

The court also awarded a five-year sentence to PTI leader Khadija Shah in the same case. However, Rubina Jameel and Afshan Tariq were acquitted.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details