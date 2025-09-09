Eight firefighters injured as massive fire guts Karachi factory

KARACHI: At least eight firefighters suffered burn injuries on Tuesday morning while battling a massive blaze at a three-story factory in New Karachi’s industrial area.
According to Muhammad Humayun, Chief Fire Officer of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), a loud explosion reportedly triggered the fire, causing the factory’s collapse.
The explosion caused widespread chaos in the area, prompting immediate rescue operations.
He expressed concern over the extent of the damage, stating that the building’s collapse was catastrophic.
The intense fire that broke out before the blast further hampered rescue efforts, making it difficult for emergency teams to access the site, the officer added.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, and authorities are focusing on locating any trapped workers as quickly as possible.
The fire was extinguished with the help of eight fire tenders, according to fire brigade officials. “The cause of the fire is yet to be determined,” they added.
Abbasi Shaheed Hospital’s medical superintendent confirmed that eight firefighters with burn injuries were brought in, adding that four critically injured were shifted to the trauma centre at the Civil Hospital and two to a private hospital in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.
The MS added that two of the injured are under treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.
Rescue 1122 spokesperson Hassan Ahmed said that an initial investigation suggested the fire was caused by a short circuit. He added that the factory contained dyeing chemicals and clothes, but no one was inside when the blaze erupted.
Top court judge Yahya Afridi says judiciary not yet ready for AI-based case scheduling
Scattered rain hits parts of metropolis, including Sharea Faisal, Gulistan-e-Johar, I I Chundrigar Road and others
Kazakh DPM will be accompanied by high-level 13-member delegation, including minister of transport
Spell of rain may spread to more areas in port city, warns PMD
Notification bars expelled members from using PTI's name, flag, or platform in any capacity
Suspect Abdul Mughiz confesses to crime, pledges to refrain from such immoral activities in the future