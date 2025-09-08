Karachi may see heavier rainfall later today as light showers continue

People on their way at Jamia Masjid Road during heavy monsoon rain in Rawalpindi on August 30, 2024. — Online

KARACHI: Following Sunday's heavy rain, which raised fears of urban flooding, light showers returned to Karachi on Monday as dark clouds lingered over the city, weather officials said.

Drizzle was reported in several areas, including Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Korangi Road, Sharea Faisal, Burns Road, MA Jinnah Road, Qayyumabad, Mehmoodabad, Manzoor Colony and Baloch Colony.

Light rain was also recorded on University Road, Jamshed Road, Jehangir Road, Yaseenabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

According to weather experts, the drizzle could last between 30 and 60 minutes. They added that if the system shifts westward, Karachi may receive heavier rainfall later in the day.

Elsewhere in Sindh, intermittent showers continued across Tharparkar, while Larkana and its adjoining areas were lashed by heavy downpours.

Heavy rain also battered Khairpur and its outskirts with thunder and lightning, while downpours over Kot Diji and the Aror hills flooded local storm drains and nullahs. Kashmore, meanwhile, saw light showers that turned the weather pleasant.

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karachi on Sunday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warning that the downpours could trigger urban flooding in the city’s low-lying areas.

Light to heavy rain is being reported in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Malir Halt, Rafa-e-Aam, Bahria Town and surrounding areas near the M9 Motorway.

According to the Met Office, rain-bearing clouds are currently present over the eastern parts of the megacity. “These clouds may spread further in the city,” it added.

“Unusual downpours” are expected in Sindh during the next 48 hours, warned the Met Office.

It added that the “depression” over India’s southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat has strengthened into a “deep depression”.

The “deep depression” is likely to enter southeastern Sindh within the next 24 hours, said the Met Office.

Under the influence of the weather system, heavy rains were expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot and other cities of Sindh till September 10.

Karachi is also expected to receive intermittent heavy rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds during the period, it added.