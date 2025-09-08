Deep depression triggers 'very heavy rain’ alert for Karachi

Commuters travel on a road during heavy rain in Karachi, on August 20, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned that Karachi could be hit by “very heavy rainfall” later in the day and again tomorrow (Tuesday), as a powerful monsoon system persists in the form of a deep depression over land, with its centre located over Tharparkar in Sindh.

The PMD spokesperson said the system would pass close to Karachi on Tuesday, warning that the situation in the city “may remain severe”, with strong winds of 60 to 70 kilometres per hour likely during the spell.

“This system is producing intense rainfall and could deliver over 100 millimetres of rain in Karachi during the entire spell,” PMD spokesperson Anjum Nazir said, cautioning of urban flooding due to the city’s poor infrastructure.

Low-lying areas could be inundated, and citizens have been urged to avoid weak infrastructure and stay indoors during intense showers.

As per the rain stats shared by the Met Office for 5pm-8am (Sunday to Monday, Karachi recorded light rain in several areas, with Korangi receiving the highest rainfall at 8mm. Gulshan-e-Hadeed saw 5mm, University Road 3mm, Gulshan-e-Memar 3.5mm, Shahrah-e-Faisal 2mm, Old Airport 2.6mm, North Karachi 1.2mm, DHA 1.5mm, Keamari 4mm, Jinnah Terminal 3mm and Surjani Town 2mm, according to the PMD.

The Met Office said intermittent heavy showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts till September 10.

Earlier, the PMD said rain-bearing clouds were present over the eastern parts of the megacity. “These clouds may spread further in the city,” it added.

“Unusual downpours” are expected in Sindh during the next 48 hours, warned the Met Office.

It added that the “depression” over India’s southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat has strengthened into a “deep depression”. The “deep depression” is likely to enter southeastern Sindh within the next 24 hours, said the Met Office.

The weather system may later move towards Balochistan, bringing rain there as well, while hill torrents could form over the mountainous areas of Dadu, the PMD warned.

Sindh government spokesperson Saadia Javed said the province is on high alert, with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation staff deployed across the city. She urged citizens to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily and said a decision on school closures would be taken after reviewing NDMA and PMD advisories.

Mayor inspects city’s key spots amid rain threat

Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab on Monday morning visited several parts of the city to review the situation ahead of forecast heavy rain, the city administration’s spokesperson said.

The mayor inspected Clifton’s Nehr-e-Khayyam outfall and said water drainage was clear. “High tides could make drainage challenging, but we are prepared,” Wahab stated.

He confirmed that Tariq Road underpass was completely clear and open for regular traffic, while Drigh Road underpass had also been reopened for public use.

“Staff and machinery are on the ground and the situation is under control,” the mayor assured.

Wahab advised citizens to avoid unnecessary movement during the expected heavy downpour.