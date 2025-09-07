PTI expels GB CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other MPs from party

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has terminated the basic membership of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan and 11 lawmakers for violating party policy.
According to a notification issued by the party on Sunday, the decision was taken on charges of violating party policy, forming a forward bloc.
The notification also barred the expelled members from using the PTI's name, flag, or platform in any capacity.
Those whose memberships have been revoked include Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, Shamsul Haq Lone, Raja Azam, Abdul Hameed, Amjad Zaidi, Haji Shah Baig, Suraiya Zaman, Raja Nasir Maqpoon, Mushtaq Ahmed, Dilshad Bano, and Fazlur Rahim.
The party also issued a show-cause notice to former GB governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.
The notification further directed the expelled members not to use the party’s name, flag, or platform in any capacity.
Estranged PTI member Haji Gulbar was elected as the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan in 2023. He secured 19 out of 20 votes.
Haji Gulbar had served as the GB health minister during the previous PTI government.
Gulbar had replaced Khalid Khurshid Khan, who was disqualified by the GB Chief Court for allegedly obtaining a license from the Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree.
