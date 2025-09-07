ASP Shehrbano Naqvi during a press conference in this image dated November 23, 2024. — Instagram/@naqvisyed9100

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi has been named to the Asia Society 21 Next Generation Fellowship, becoming the first woman police officer in Pakistan’s history to receive the honour.

A Punjab Police spokesperson said Naqvi was selected for the Class of 2025 in recognition of her work protecting vulnerable groups and her commitment to systemic reform.

Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar congratulated her, saying the recognition reflected pride for the entire country. “It is a matter of pride that the performance of Punjab Police officers is being recognised at the international level,” he noted.

The Asia 21 Next Generation Fellowship is scheduled to take place from December 5 to 7, 2025, in the Philippines, where 30 outstanding individuals from 27 countries will be recognised.

ASP Naqvi rose to prominence in 2023 for her valiant act of saving a woman from a violent mob in Lahore’s Achhra Market — an episode that brought her widespread recognition as a symbol of bravery in the police force.

ASP Naqvi’s achievement follows a series of international honours earned by Pakistani women police officers in recent years.

In March 2025, police officer Anum Khan Muhammad Sher of Sargodha City Police Station won the Excellence in Criminal Investigation Award at the World Police Summit in Dubai for leading and solving two high-profile murder cases.

In October 2024, Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer SP Beenish Fatima received the IACP 40 Under 40 Award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Boston, recognising her leadership and service to law enforcement.