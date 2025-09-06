Salman Khan schools Farrhana Bhatt for insulting Neelam Giri

Salman Khan hints at Farrhana Bhatt's presence in 'Bigg Boss 19' teaser

Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar promo has set the internet abuzz ahead of the upcoming episode.

Salman Khan, who is widely known for hosting the reality show, lashed out at Farrhana Bhatt for her harsh remark against co-contestant Neelam Giri.

In the promo dropped by JioHotstar, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star said, “Does Farrhana look like a peace activist. Your ego is so big, what do you think of yourself? Why does Neelam deserve this comment? You are a woman and you are saying these things about a woman.”

The promo wrapped up with a shocking outburst from the Ek Tha Tiger actor, leaving fans stunned.

“Should I make you angry? You don’t understand how wrong you have gone,” he concluded. “It will be very unfair that after saying all this, you are still in this house.”

This confrontation follows Bhatt’s inappropriate comment, where she referred to Neelam as “a worthless woman.”

It is pertinent to mention that Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik have all been nominated for eviction on Bigg Boss 19.