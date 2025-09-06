60th Defence, Martyrs’ Day: CJCSC, service chiefs salute fallen sentinels

Women from Pakistan Armed Forces march during the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad. —Reuters/File

The Armed Forces of Pakistan, on the 60th Defence and Martyrs’ Day, paid glowing tribute to the valiant martyrs and the families whose sacrifices embody the spirit of the nation.

Those leading the homage included Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff; General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC); Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), Chief of the Naval Staff; and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI (M), HJ, Chief of the Air Staff.

“September 6, 1965, epitomises the unflinching resolve and unshakeable spirit of the Pakistani nation.

"On this historic day, our brave soldiers, with the support of the nation, stood like an insurmountable wall against blatant aggression, thwarting the nefarious designs of an enemy far superior in arms and numbers.

"The feats of heroic valour and sacrifice left an indelible message on the sands of time: that a united nation can never be defeated,” said a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military's media wing, in its message on this auspicious day, said the courage of the nation's fearless heroes continues to inspire future generations, and their legacy shall live on forever, according to the statement.

"Today, the nation honours and salutes its martyrs, its ghazis, and their resilient families who have offered unparalleled sacrifices for the security of this great country.

"Apart from standing resolute against external aggression and terrorism, the armed forces have always supported the people of Pakistan in calamities and natural disasters as well."

The armed forces also expressed the resolve to extend all-out support to the victims of the ongoing floods across Pakistan and celebrate the day with utmost humility.

“Today, we reaffirm our pledge to uphold the sacred responsibility entrusted to us by the nation."

It said that the country's sentinels remain ever vigilant and prepared to defend the country against all kinds of threats, and any attempt to disrupt our hard-earned peace will be met with a befitting and decisive response.

"May Allah Almighty continue to bless Pakistan with peace, stability, and strength. Pakistan Armed Forces Zindabad, Pakistan Hamesha Paindabad,” the statement concluded.