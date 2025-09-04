KP reports more than 600 terror incidents in eight months

People walk amid the damage after militants attacked the FC Headquarters in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 2, 2025. — Reuters

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to reel from increased terrorist attacks, with incidents surpassing the 600-mark in the first eight months of 2025.

There were 605 terror incidents in the province till August, which resulted in the martyrdom of 138 civilians, while 352 others were left wounded, according to a police report.

Whereas 79 police personnel were martyred and 130 were injured, the report added.

In last month alone, 17 civilians were martyred and 51 were wounded, along with 13 police personnel martyrdom and 46 injuries in a total of 129 terror incidents.

Meanwhile, 351 suspects were named in terrorism incidents, 32 were gunned down and five were arrested in August.

Bannu reported the highest number of terror incidents, 42, in the previous month. In North Waziristan, 15 terror incidents were reported, 14 in South Waziristan and 11 in Dir.

The report comes days after six personnel of the Pakistan Army and the Federal Constabulary (FC) embraced martyrdom after Indian-sponsored militants attacked the FC Headquarters in KP.

The military's media wing in its statement had said that five armed assailants attempted to breach the facility’s perimeter and later rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall, causing a part of it to collapse.

In the operation that followed, security forces gunned down five terrorists.

According to a report released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), an Islamabad-based think tank, the country witnessed 78 terrorist attacks during June, which resulted in at least 100 deaths.

Among the fatalities were 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two members of local peace committees.

A total of 189 people were injured, including 126 members of the security forces and 63 civilians.

Altogether, the violence and operations led to 175 deaths in June — among them, 55 security personnel, 77 militants, 41 civilians, and two peace committee members.

The security forces, along with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs), have been carrying out operations against the terrorists and even launched a targeted action against militants in KP's Bajaur.