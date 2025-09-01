Renowned actor Anwar Ali dies following prolonged illness

Late actor Anwar Ali performing in a play. — Screengrab via Geo News

Veteran Pakistani television and stage actor Anwar Ali passed away in Lahore on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 71.

According to family sources, Ali had been battling lung, kidney, and heart-related ailments for some time.

His condition worsened on Sunday, after which he was admitted to hospital, where he later passed away.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Tuesday) after Zuhr at Model Town Link Road, Lahore.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed grief over Ali’s passing and paid tribute to his artistic services.

He said that Ali’s contribution to the arts would always be remembered.

The president also extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for their patience.

Ali was a celebrated comedian and performer, with a career spanning more than four decades.

His memorable roles in popular dramas such as Sona Chandi, Janjal Pura, Nishani (1979) and Khuda Bakhsh (1989) cemented his place in the country’s television history.

In later years, he became a familiar face on comedy talk shows, notably Khabarnaak (2010).