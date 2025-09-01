Kamil Majchrzak reunites with young fan after viral cap snatch

A grown man was recently blasted online after his “inconsiderate” and “selfish” act went viral on social media after a US Open match.

After winning a five-set marathon match, the Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak celebrated with fans, signing autographs and memorabilia for fans. He particularly delighted a young fan with his cap.

The video showed as the player tried to hand over the cap, a grown man stepped in and snatched the hat as Majchrzak tried to hand it to the boy, without getting noticed by the player.

A social media storm erupted after the incident as people criticised the adult for not behaving ethically. Now, it has been revealed that the video also caught the attention of Majchrzak.

The grown man was bashed online after his selfish act went viral

According to BBC, the 29-year-old athlete met his young fan and gave him another cap, similarly to the one snatched from the boy earlier.

Taking to Instagram, the tennis pro shared two photos featuring him meeting the young fans and wrote, “Today, after warm up, I had a nice meeting. Do you recognize (the cap)?”

He also shared a picture of himself standing with the boy as the latter wore his idol’s cap and wrote, “Hello World, together with Brock we wish you a great day!”