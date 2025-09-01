Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji promote Aryan's show with romantic dance

Shah Rukh Khan has recently shared romantic dance with one of his favourite costars Rani Mukerji as they promote Aryan Khan’s new show.

The Don star has turned to Instagram on September 1 and recreate a dance with the Chalte Chalte actress to The Bads of Bollywood’s song, Tu Pehli Tu Akhri.

In the clip, SRK and Rani’s chemistry was on fire and they looked amazing together, celebrating their National Award win.

For the unversed, King Khan earned his first National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Jawan last month.

Moreover, Rani also won the National Film Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

In the caption, the Swades actor wrote, “National award… hum dono ki adhoori khwahish poori ho gayi…yay (Our unfulfilled wishes got fulfilled).”

In the end, SRK added, “Congratulations Rani, you are a queen and love you always.”

The Bollywood superstar fans are ecstatic to see their favourite on-screen couple dancing to the new show’s song.

One wrote in the comment section, “Rahul aur tinaaaaaa in parallel universe,” while sharing a reference from their classic movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Another remarked, “King of romance.”

Meanwhile, Aryan’s debut show, The Bads of Bollywood,* is set to premiere on September 18 on Netflix.