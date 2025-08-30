Kiara Advani comes to Sidharth Malhotra's rescue with ‘Param Sundari’ review

Kiara Advani weighs in support for husband after film faces backlash

Kiara Advani recently voiced her support for husband Sidharth Malhotra’s performance in Param Sundari, after the film received mixed reactions.

The 34-year-old actress, who tied the knot with Malhotra in 2023, shared her thoughts on the newly-released rom-com.

On Saturday, August 30, the Kabir Singh star posted a long note on her Instagram Stories, accompanied by the poster of Param Sundari.

She penned, “A feel good rom com that leaves you with the biggest smile! @sidmalhotra Param was pure magic on screen – you owned every beat, every frame, effortless, charming and pitch perfect, your comic timing made it even more memorable.”

Heaping praise on Janhvi Kapoor, who starred as Sundari in the film, she wrote, “@janhvikapoor Sundari is such a cutieee and your performance was so endearing, you looked absolutely stunning.”

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress further appreciated the team behind the project.

“@santha_dop dop you have nailed it, every frame was breath taking a visual treat,” she added. “@tusharjalota congratulations on bringing it all together. Kudos to the entire team for this gem of a film! @maddockfilms.”

This heartwarming note was followed by the Student of the Year actor sharing it on his Instagram Stories, acknowledging it with two heart emojis.

On professional front, the Shershaah star was last seen in War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

For the unversed, Param Sundari has drawn mixed reviews, particularly for its stereotypical portrayal of Kerala and Malayali culture.

Tushar Jalota’s directorial was released on Friday, August 29.