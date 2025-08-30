Watch: Teen driver accidently plunges into river

Watch: Dramatic footage of teen driver who accidently plunges into river

A heart-stopping dramatic scene was caught on video in Massachusetts, after a pickup truck backed off a dock into the water, barely missing a boat.

According to 7 News Boston, a teen driver reversed a pickup truck off a dock into a river in Marshfield, Massachusetts at the Green Harbor Town Pier on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Marshfield’s police said the teen was attempting to drop off bait when he lost control of the vehicle and plunged it 15 feet into the river.

However, the police reported that the young, white-ford driver managed to escape the accident safely.

“He was able to self-rescue, miraculously,” said the police.

Moreover, the teen succeeded to work his way out of the wreckage through the truck’s rear window and swam to safety before being taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses at the dock said they were unable to see the truck due to how far it sank. When the truck was pulled from the water, it left them shocked.

“I was just, like, so surprised, Like, I didn’t know that it was going to be crashed in, and the roof was going to be caved in. I thought it was just going to be, like, cracked and all, like, broken,” said the witnesses.

Fortunately, the accident narrowly missed his father’s boat which was present in the river.

Marshfield’s officials reported that the incident was an accident and somehow between the pickup truck and the boat, a tragedy was averted

Luckily the captain, his father was not where the truck landed, so neither of them got hurt too badly.

