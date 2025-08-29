Fake ‘Vanity Fair’ cover of Melania Trump goes viral amid real internal turmoil

A fabricated magazine cover featuring Melania Trump is widely shared on social media platforms.

The cover titled Melania as “The American Queen,” further stating, “Melania Trump’s silent revolution.”

The dubious cover was first shared by the YouTube channel Next News Network on the X (formerly known as Twitter) account, claiming, “LEAKED: Vanity Fair's upcoming Melania Trump cover has staff in REVOLT! Source inside VF tells me 3 senior editors threatened to resign during today's emergency meeting. One reportedly screamed 'I won't work for a MAGA propaganda machine!”

The post, shared by many, soon caught the attention of netizens. Vanity Fair has not commented on the issue but its authenticity has been confirmed as fake as the September cover of the magazine featured Jennifer Aniston.

Earlier, the new Vanity Fair editorial director, Mark Guiducci, shared that he was considering putting Melania Trump on the cover. This announcement has sparked a fierce backlash from staff members.

As reported by The Daily Beast, employees reported that they would quit if such a cover were issued.

The Daily Mail also confirmed that an internal turmoil occurred among the magazine's employees. One of the mid-level editors spoke to Daily Mail, saying, “I will walk out the motherf–king door, and half my staff will follow me. We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We’re going to stand for what’s right."

“If I have to work bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s, I’ll do it. If [Guiducci] puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it,” he vowed.

This dilemma led the magazine to abandon the idea of featuring Melania Trump on the cover of its September edition.